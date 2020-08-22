AAP AFL

Gabba still big advantage to Lions: Ratten

By AAP Newswire

Brett Ratten - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten has shot down Brisbane counterpart Chris Fagan's theory the Gabba is no longer an advantage to the Lions.

Brisbane battle the Saints on Sunday, but it is Ratten's team that has had more recent game experience on the ground which is tipped to host this year's AFL grand final.

St Kilda are preparing for their fourth game at the Gabba in three weeks, while the Lions have played at their home venue just once in seven starts.

However, Brisbane went 10-1 at home last year before losing finals to Richmond and GWS and are yet to lose in five games at the stadium in 2020.

With all 10 Victorian clubs based in Queensland due to Melbourne's second wave of COVID-19, Fagan believes Brisbane's home comforts have been nullified.

"I don't see the Gabba as an advantage to us, or the climate anymore because they've been training up here for three months," Fagan told reporters.

"It's pretty even as far as that's concerned."

But Ratten sees it differently.

"We're playing up here because we have to and whatever the fixture tells us to," the Saints mentor said.

"The Gabba is a great ground and surface but they've (Brisbane) trained on it year in, year out and played all their home games there.

"There's no doubt they get an advantage from playing at home and their record up here states they play very good football so I think it's all in their favour."

St Kilda defender Ben Paton has recovered from a head knock suffered in last week's victory over Essendon and will take on the Lions, while hardnosed forward Dean Kent will return after being rested.

An upset victory over the premiership contenders would allow St Kilda's top-four dreams to remain on track.

The Saints have knocked off ladder-leaders Port Adelaide and reigning premier Richmond this season, but fell well short against Geelong.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Person out to visit friend in Melbourne fined | daily COVID breaches

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 144 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 30 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 45...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Seven new active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded seven new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the region to 18. This comes after the region recorded no new coronavirus cases three days in a row. • There are 16 people who have tested...

Charmayne Allison
Cobram Courier

Active COVID-19 case in Moira Shire an error, says Yarrawonga Health

The active case of COVID-19 recorded in Moira Shire on Thursday, August 20 has been reclassified. Yarrawonga Health issued a statement confirming the case was tested in Melbourne and was not residing or self-isolating in the Moira region. This is...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks’ Eagles loss

West Coast booted the first four goals of their AFL match against Hawthorn on Sunday to cruise to a 32-point win at Optus Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL’s Indigenous Round, Sydney’s Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

AAP Newswire