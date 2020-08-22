GWS dump five for AFL clash with Eagles

GWS coach Leon Cameron has swung the axe following last week's flop against Sydney, dropping five players for Sunday's clash with West Coast in Perth.

Key forward Jeremy Finlayson, veteran ruckman Sam Jacobs, Lachie Ash, Zac Langdon and Xavier O'Halloran were all dumped.

Tom Hutchesson, who made his debut in the 41-point loss to Sydney, was forced out with a hamstring injury.

Star forward Toby Greene (hamstring) returns in a big boost, while Shane Mumford has been recalled for a daunting ruck battle with Nic Naitanui.

Daniel Lloyd, Adam Kennedy and Bobby Hill were also called up, along with debutant Jake Riccardi.

West Coast named Xavier O'Neill for his AFL debut, while defender Liam Duggan was named after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jack Redden (adductor) and Brayden Ainsworth (dropped) go out of the side.

The Giants copped a barrage of criticism last week after posting their equal-lowest score in the shock loss to Sydney.

Although GWS won the inside 50m count 52-32, their lack of precision going forward came back to haunt them as the Swans' defenders picked off kicks with ease.

The Giants could be made to pay an even dearer price if they repeat those errors on Sunday at Optus Stadium against the Eagles' marking machines Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass.

The duo combined for 17 marks - including six contested - in last week's win over Hawthorn.

Cameron said it's imperative for his team to employ a smarter method when going forward.

"We've been getting the ball in there the last three weeks, but we don't want to be bombing it back to the likes of McGovern and Barrass because they'll hurt us," he said.

"Our players are down a bit in confidence clearly because of the way we are moving the footy.

"What I am happy is we are getting in there, but we need a better system.

"That's what we've worked on this week."

West Coast (8-3) are aiming for an eighth win in a row, while the Giants (6-5) are on thin ice as the battle for finals berths intensifies.