Preuss fit, Demons avoid AFL ruck disaster

Melbourne have avoided a ruck disaster with fringe tall Braydon Preuss declared fit for the Demons' crunch AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs.

Captain Max Gawn (knee) will sit out Saturday's game at Metricon Stadium, while young gun Luke Jackson is battling a significant hamstring injury.

If all three Melbourne big men were unavailable, main ruck duties could have fallen to key forward Tom McDonald.

But Demons coach Simon Goodwin is relieved it won't come to that for a game which could define their finals prospects.

"(Preuss) is a little bit sore in his hip but he's fully fit, trained (on Friday) and thankfully we've got a ruckman ready to go," Goodwin told reporters.

"(Gawn) is 100 per cent committed to next week. He was very close, just had to tick off a couple more things and within a couple of days he would've been right to go."

Despite injury concerns for their big men, the Demons' season is gathering momentum as they sit inside the top-eight for the first time since 2018.

Only percentage, which soared after last Saturday's 56-point demolition of Collingwood, has them above the Bulldogs (6-6) in 10th.

But with a game in hand, Melbourne could take a giant step towards finals action if they account for Luke Beveridge's men.

"We know how tough this competition is and all we've done is put together three weeks of footy to put ourselves in this position," Goodwin said.

The Bulldogs are coming off a percentage-boosting victory of their own, with key forward Aaron Naughton catching fire with six goals in last Sunday's 57-point victory over hapless Adelaide.

Goodwin says experienced defender Steven May will get first crack at shutting down the mercurial 20-year-old.