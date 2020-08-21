AAP AFL

Preuss fit, Demons avoid AFL ruck disaster

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Demon Braydon Preuss will line up against Western Bulldogs. - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne have avoided a ruck disaster with fringe tall Braydon Preuss declared fit for the Demons' crunch AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs.

Captain Max Gawn (knee) will sit out Saturday's game at Metricon Stadium, while young gun Luke Jackson is battling a significant hamstring injury.

If all three Melbourne big men were unavailable, main ruck duties could have fallen to key forward Tom McDonald.

But Demons coach Simon Goodwin is relieved it won't come to that for a game which could define their finals prospects.

"(Preuss) is a little bit sore in his hip but he's fully fit, trained (on Friday) and thankfully we've got a ruckman ready to go," Goodwin told reporters.

"(Gawn) is 100 per cent committed to next week. He was very close, just had to tick off a couple more things and within a couple of days he would've been right to go."

Despite injury concerns for their big men, the Demons' season is gathering momentum as they sit inside the top-eight for the first time since 2018.

Only percentage, which soared after last Saturday's 56-point demolition of Collingwood, has them above the Bulldogs (6-6) in 10th.

But with a game in hand, Melbourne could take a giant step towards finals action if they account for Luke Beveridge's men.

"We know how tough this competition is and all we've done is put together three weeks of footy to put ourselves in this position," Goodwin said.

The Bulldogs are coming off a percentage-boosting victory of their own, with key forward Aaron Naughton catching fire with six goals in last Sunday's 57-point victory over hapless Adelaide.

Goodwin says experienced defender Steven May will get first crack at shutting down the mercurial 20-year-old.

Latest articles

National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state’s south coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic disability pay scheme to slow virus

Victorian disability care staff will be reimbursed for not doing multi-site work, with the state and federal governments funding the $15 million scheme.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL’s Indigenous Round, Sydney’s Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks’ Eagles loss

West Coast booted the first four goals of their AFL match against Hawthorn on Sunday to cruise to a 32-point win at Optus Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

AAP Newswire