Flag absence shattering: GWS star Williams

GWS star Zac Williams' heart is etched on his sleeve in the form of a tattoo of the Aboriginal flag, a symbol of identity and so much more that he is shattered to see become a copyright issue.

The AFL celebrates Sir Doug Nicholls round this weekend, when Williams will don a jumper designed by teammate Bobby Hill in the Giants' clash with West Coast.

The Aboriginal flag will be notably absent because Flagworld and WAM Clothing have exclusive licences to reproduce the iconic work of Luritja artist Harold Thomas.

The AFL is among the organisations that have been sent legal notices by WAM Clothing, a non-Indigenous company owned by Ben Wooster and Semele Moore.

"The fact we sort of have to ask permission to use it, I'm not OK with it," Wiradjuri man Williams said.

"Regardless of whether it was a white guy, black guy or whatever (holding the rights).

"This flag is for Indigenous people. We use it all the time.

"We're proud of that flag. It's where we come from and that flag represents us.

"The fact we can't have it painted on the ground, we are all pretty shattered about it."

AFL legend Michael Long and Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris and other high-profile figures have urged the federal government to resolve the issue.

Indigenous-owned label Clothing the Gap has launched the 'Free The Flag' campaign after receiving a cease and desist letter from WAM.

"As an individual and as a club, we're right behind that campaign," Williams said.

Williams arrived at the Giants as a shy academy product but has grown into one of the league's best rebounding defenders while finding his voice on Indigenous issues.

The 25-year-old, who falls out of contract at the end of this season, is at ease with swirling speculation about his future.

"I'm in no rush. I'm going to make sure I make the right decision for myself and my family," Williams said.

"But talks with the Giants are looking pretty positive at the moment."

AAP has contacted both Flagworld and WAM for comment.

On its website, the latter company acknowledges the "symbolic meaning" of the Aboriginal flag and confirms that royalties are paid to its designer, Indigenous artist Harold Thomas.

