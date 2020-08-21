AAP AFL

Blakely confident in AFL future at Dockers

Fremantle midfielder Connor Blakely holds no ill feelings towards the club for being regularly snubbed in recent years, saying he wants to remain at the Dockers for the long term.

Blakely enjoyed a breakout season as a 20-year-old in 2016, but he started falling in and out of favour in 2018 due to a perceived lack of defensive efforts.

The situation became a big talking point among Fremantle fans earlier this season when Blakely couldn't get a game when Nat Fyfe was injured and the Dockers were in desperate need of a mature body in its youth-laden midfield.

Blakely was finally given his chance in the round-nine win over Collingwood, when he tallied 23 disposals in a star display.

The 63-game midfielder has maintained his spot in the side and will be a key pillar in Saturday night's clash with Sydney at Optus Stadium.

Blakely is contracted to Fremantle until 2022, and feels the tough love he received has been good for him.

"It was a challenging period, but I've come out a better player and person," Blakely said.

"I had to go back and work on a few things, work on a bit of polish throughout the contest, work on a bit of defensive running patterns.

"In terms of the footy life, at 24 you start to come into the prime of your career. Anywhere from 24 to 28 I see as the prime of your career.

"So I wasn't panicking or stressing about, 'Oh I'm at the crossroads now and I've got to come out of my skin and do something miraculous'.

"I'm contracted to at least 2022, so I've got a long career left at the Fremantle footy club, and I can't see myself playing anywhere else."

The Swans were dealt a huge blow this week when star defender Dane Rampe was ruled out for the rest of the season due to ongoing problems with his broken hand.

Rampe was the likely match-up for Nat Fyfe for when the Fremantle skipper drifts forward on Saturday night, but Swans veteran Luke Parker is confident the team's Plan B will work.

"Millsy (Callum Mills) is probably the next general down there and probably a really good match-up for Fyfe," Parker said.

"Whether he goes to him or Robbie Fox, who is really athletic and strong.

"I don't think it's going to come down to a one-on-one contest. It'll be the boys trying to limit his influence together."

