Gold Coast duo return for Blues’ AFL clash

Gold Coast stalwarts David Swallow and Jarrod Harbrow will return for the AFL club's potentially season-defining game against Carlton.

The Suns recalled captain Swallow, Harbrow and another seasoned campaigner Sean Lemmens for Friday night's clash against the Blues in Darwin.

Swallow and Harbrow were rested from last Monday night's loss to Richmond while Lemmens was overlooked for selection.

Suns coach Stuart Dew has axed Brayden Fiorini, Alex Sexton and Nick Holman.

The Blues have summoned ex-Sun Jack Martin from a one-game absence because of a calf injury and ruckman Marc Pittonet.

Carlton utility Matt Kennedy was ruled out because of a thigh injury while Josh Honey was dropped after making his AFL debut last start.

The Darwin fixture is a high-stakes encounter for both clubs.

The Blues hold 12th spot with 20 points, with the Suns 13th on 18 points.

Both clubs are eyeing sneaking into the finals but are four points behind Melbourne in eighth spot, who have a game in hand.

Gold Coast haven't won in three games, though all have been tight results - a four-point loss to St Kilda, a draw with Essendon before being overpowered late by reigning premiers Richmond in a 21-point loss last Monday night.

But coach Dew took heart from being "in every game lately and having the fight".

"We want to play a hard-running, exciting game but there's a finishing element that we want to keep working on," he said.

"All in all the energy's really good. We're not frustrated and certainly have a clear view of how we want to play the game.

"If we keep showing up it will turn."

