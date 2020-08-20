AFL great Long backs AFL in flag furore

AFL great Michael Long says his fight for the rights of the Aboriginal flag has wide repercussions for Australia.

Long is disgusted that licensing rights will prevent the flag being displayed during the AFL's looming Indigenous round.

The AFL refused to enter into an agreement with the licensees to use the flag at AFL venues - a decision Long wholeheartedly supports.

The flag's copyright is held by Harold Thomas, who designed the distinctive flag in 1971.

Thomas granted a licence to Flagworld Pty Ltd for the use of the design in manufacture and marketing of the flag.

He also gave a licence to WAM Clothing for use of the design on clothing, for $20,000 and royalties over a period of 10 years.

The licensees sent legal cease and desist letters to the AFL, NRL and Aboriginal-owned clothing businesses.

Long says the AFL was correct in refusing to strike a deal with the licensees.

"I commend the AFL for what they have done, not entering into something with the flag this weekend," Long said on Thursday.

Long's home city Darwin will host two games, with Carlton playing Gold Coast on Friday night before the annual Dreamtime fixture between his old club Essendon and Richmond on Saturday night.

Long repeated calls for fans to proudly fly the flag at both games at TIO Stadium.

"It's (an) Australian flag," he said.

"It's symbolic to our people. There's a lot of people who have given rise to that flag, even elders who aren't with us today,

"Hopefully it's a sea of red and black and yellow - it's a combination of Richmond and Essendon (colours)."

The AFL on Thursday indicated it would back pushes to reclaim the licensing rights of the flag.

The league's general manager of inclusion and social policy Tanya Hosch said the flag would be missed at match venues this round.

"We have taken very sage advice from the AFL Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander Advisory Council not to enter into that licensing agreement," Hosch said on Thursday.

"(The decision is) really in tune with the sentiment of Aboriginal people and I think a lot of other Australians who have come to appreciate and respect what the Aboriginal flag represents.

"We have been clear to say where we stand on that.

"And there's a lot of hard work going on in the background which we support so this can be resolved for all Australians."

Hosch expected the crowds at both games at TIO Stadium, limited to about 5000 people because of coronavirus restrictions, to heed Long's call and display the flag.

"There's so many people who want to proudly celebrate their Aboriginal heritage ... whether it be in football and in the social fabric of this nation," she said.

"And we expect people to be proud of that.

"There's nothing with holding a flag as it pertains to being on a flag pole or on a stick, so I expect that people will do that proudly, particularly following the call from Michael Long."