Dockers at peace over controversial frees

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir says he's at peace with the controversial umpiring decisions that cost his team victory against Carlton last week.

The AFL released a statement on Monday declaring the deliberate out-of-bounds decision against Matt Taberner and the down-the-ground free-kick against Andrew Brayshaw were both correct.

The one decision the AFL deemed the umpires got wrong was awarding the free kick to Jack Newnes instead of Michael Gibbons, who was clearly the closest Carlton player to the ball when it sailed out on the full.

Newnes kicked the after-the-siren goal from 45m out on the boundary line to lift his side to the famous four-point victory.

The result ended Fremantle's finals hopes but Longmuir says his team have moved on from the controversial finish to the game.

"The AFL have clarified their stance to everyone on Monday and we're happy, we've accepted that, we've moved on, and we're at peace with it," Longmuir said.

Fremantle will be aiming to bounce back when they take on Sydney at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

The Dockers have named excitement machine Liam Henry for his AFL debut.

The No.9 pick from last year's national draft was grounded by a dislocated knee cap earlier this year but has won a senior berth after shining on the training track and in practice games in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old has already drawn comparisons with former Hawthorn champion Cyril Rioli, but Longmuir was eager to play down expectations.

"I don't know about Cyril. Liam will be Liam and Liam will bring to the game what Liam brings to the game," Longmuir said.

"What we will see is some excitement.

"He buys into the defensive side of the game, he's got some elite skills offensively.

"But it's going to take time for him to develop into the player that we need him to be.

"He's lightly built. But we feel like he's earned his spot and is ready."

Henry is listed as 68kg in the official player listings, but Longmuir said the 180cm speedster has put on about five kilograms since being drafted by Fremantle.