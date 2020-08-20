Eagles bracing for fired-up GWS Giants

West Coast coach Adam Simpson has told his players to prepare for their toughest game of the year on Sunday as the Eagles brace for a GWS side breathing fire.

The Giants have been battered from pillar to post following last week's shock 41-point loss to lowly Sydney.

GWS kicked just three goals for the match, equalling their lowest-ever score of 25.

In contrast, West Coast have won seven straight games and are the premiership favourites.

Simpson says he and his players are expecting GWS to come out firing in Sunday's clash at Optus Stadium.

"Last year they went through a bit of a flat patch and they ended up playing off in a grand final," Simpson said.

"So if you look at that team in the grand final and compare it to what we're going to get this week, it's probably (going to be) four or five players better.

"We understand it was a down performance (against Sydney). It wasn't the first team we've seen do that this year.

"I've got no doubt (Leon Cameron) will get them going. I said to the players today this will be the toughest game of the season for us this week."

The Giants will be bolstered by the return of Toby Greene from a hamstring injury while Phil Davis (knee) is also a chance to play.

Eagles defender Brad Shepherd is enjoying a career-best season and is the frontrunner to take on Greene.

Simpson joked he was hoping Cameron would give Greene another week to recover from the hamstring injury.

"He's a great player, he's a match-winner," Simpson said.

"He definitely makes everyone play a bit stronger and tougher around him."

West Coast have lost Jack Redden to an adductor injury while star midfielder Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis) will be unavailable for at least two more weeks.

Defender Liam Duggan and Mark Hutchings are at the head of the pack for recalls.