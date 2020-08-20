AAP AFL

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Peter Ladhams' after-game house party has resulted in the AFL suspending the Port Adelaide ruckman and teammate Dan Houston for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Ladhams will miss the ladder-leading Power's next three matches after inviting guests to his home following their round-10 victory over the Western Bulldogs.

Houston has received a two-game suspension for attending Ladhams' house on August 3 with a group of friends.

On top of the playing bans, Port have been fined $25,000 which will be included in the club's 2021 soft cap.

It is the Power's second coronavirus misdemeanour since the season resumption in June, with star midfielder Ollie Wines handed a one-game suspension after inviting a TV news crew into his home for an interview.

AFL general counsel Andrew Dillon said any breach of league's strict coronavirus rules would not be tolerated.

"Peter and Dan know the rules and it is disappointing that they chose not to follow them," Dillon said.

"The protocols are in place for a reason, to protect the players and the wider community. If you make the decision to breach them, then you will be held accountable."

Billy Frampton, who plays for Adelaide after being traded from the Power last year, lives with Ladhams.

But the AFL investigation found Frampton had no involvement or contact with the group on the night.

These bans come less than a week after Sydney teenager Elijah Taylor was suspended for the remainder of the season after his partner entered the Swans' biosecurity bubble in Perth.

