Giants coach confident of signing new deal

By AAP Newswire

Leon Cameron - AAP

GWS coach Leon Cameron says it's a matter of when - not if - he will put pen to paper on a contract extension despite the club's horror show against Sydney.

Criticism towards Cameron came thick and fast following the 41-point loss to Sydney where the Giants equalled their lowest-ever total of 25.

The result left GWS (6-5) in ninth spot ahead of Sunday's clash with flag favourites West Coast in Perth.

Cameron's current contract runs out at the end of the season.

Although there is an in-principle agreement in place for him to continue, calls are growing louder for GWS to take a wait-and-see approach for the rest of the season before deciding whether to seal the deal.

Cameron says the only issue holding up the extension is the uncertainty around what the soft cap will look like from 2021 and beyond.

"That's going to be no issue, that's always been agreed upon," Cameron said of his expected contract extension.

"I just don't think people understand the complexities of the new soft cap at the moment and how you're dealing with how it's going to look like with current staff.

"So until there is pen to paper they're always going to ask questions win, lose or draw.

"But as (chief executive) Dave Matthews has said and (chairman) Tony Shepherd has said and I've said all along that (contract extension) will be done and there will be no issues. It's just a matter of when."

Star forward Toby Greene is set to return from a hamstring injury against the Eagles while defender Phil Davis (knee) will be given until the weekend to prove his fitness.

Cameron said the review of the Sydney game was thorough and his team would treat their remaining six games as "life or death footy".

"There's been some home truths about some things because clearly it was totally unacceptable last Thursday," Cameron said.

"We look forward to righting the wrongs."

