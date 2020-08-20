Geelong sweat on Ablett early Qld arrival

Geelong remain optimistic that Gary Ablett will get the green light from the Queensland government for an exemption to enter the state and start quarantine ahead of the next AFL-designated flight on September 1.

The Cats and Richmond have been working together on a plan that would see Ablett and the Tigers midfielder Shane Edwards quarantine in a private residence so they could train together.

The Geelong forward returned home from the hub for family reasons a month ago while two-time premiership player Edwards hasn't left Victoria due to the birth of his baby this month.

Cats coach Chris Scott said the AFL had been working hard with the government to get the exemption.

"I'm not really across the detail but I'm told I should be optimistic," Scott said on Thursday.

"There's a lot of work being done behind the scenes.

"There are obviously issues beyond our control and the AFL's control and rest more with the government but my understanding that if it is possible it will happen so that sounds pretty good to me."

If they were able to fly this week they could square off round 17 in a taster to the finals.

Scott said it was typical of 2020 that clubs were working together in such a way ahead of a big game.

"It's been that sort of season - in the normal turn of events you'd think that was very strange but this year you'd barely bat an eyelid," he said.

"There's been a certain level of collegiately with the clubs around the AFL this season and I think that's a good thing.

"It's a bit of a cliche but it gives you that little bit more satisfaction if you can have success against teams who have had every opportunity to field their best team as well so I suspect that's the attitude that both the Cats and Tigers are going with at the moment."

If the bid is rejected, the pair won't be able to join their teams until September 15, with the last round to be played between September 18-20 before finals.