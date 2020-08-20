Cats, Tigers sweat on early Qld arrivals

Geelong and Richmond remain optimistic that stars Gary Ablett and Shane Edwards will get the green light from the Queensland government for an exemption to enter the state and start quarantine ahead of the next AFL-designated flight on September 1.

The Cats and Tigers have been working together on a plan that would see Ablett and Edwards quarantine in a private residence so they could train together.

The Geelong forward returned home from the hub for family reasons a month ago, while two-time premiership player Edwards hasn't left Victoria due to the birth of his baby this month.

Cats coach Chris Scott said the AFL had been working hard with the government to get the exemption.

"I'm not really across the detail but I'm told I should be optimistic," Scott said on Thursday.

"There's a lot of work being done behind the scenes.

"There are obviously issues beyond our control and the AFL's control and rest more with the government but my understanding is that if it is possible it will happen so that sounds pretty good to me."

Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick emphasised the application was "in the Queensland government's hands" but expected Edwards to return immediately to the Tigers' 22 when available.

"He's been doing a power of training back at home after the birth of his child and he's in really good nick," Hardwick said.

"So we spoke to our Melbourne hub today and they're really impressed with the way he's going.

"We think he slots into our side as soon as the (isolation) period is finished and he's such an important player, All-Australian, one of our better players - so he'll make an immediate impact."

If Ablett and Edwards were able to fly this week they could square off in round 17 in a taster to the finals.

Scott said it was typical of 2020 that clubs were working together in such a way ahead of a big game.

"It's been that sort of season - in the normal turn of events you'd think that was very strange but this year you'd barely bat an eyelid," he said.

"There's been a certain level of collegiality with the clubs around the AFL this season and I think that's a good thing."

If the bid is rejected, the pair won't be able to join their teams until September 15, with the last round to be played between September 18-20 before finals.