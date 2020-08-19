AAP AFL

Young gun designs GWS Indigenous jumper

GWS star Zac Williams swells with pride when he looks at the AFL side's Indigenous jumper that has been designed by mentoree Bobby Hill.

Williams, who has taken Hill under his wing since the 20-year-old left Western Australia after being drafted by the Giants in 2018, always knew his teammate had artistic talent.

Hill designed an Indigenous strip for school side Wesley College and his love of Aboriginal painting has continued, with the youngster regarding it as an ideal outlet to take his mind off football and its associated stresses.

So when the Giants considered what to do for this year's Sir Doug Nicholls round, Williams urged his young teammate and Whadjuk-Ballardong Noongar man to embrace the responsibility of designing a guernsey.

"I knew he had it in him," Williams said.

"He didn't want to do it. Didn't want to mess it up or anything like that, so it took a bit of convincing.

"He was really nervous but it's come out an absolute treat.

"It's one of our best and the fact Bobby has done it himself, I'm so proud of him and I'm sure his family is really proud of him."

The design details Hill's journey from the WA town of Northam to Perth then western Sydney, while the front features the totems of Hill (goanna) plus Indigenous teammates Williams (frilled-neck lizard) and Jeremy Finlayson (turtle).

"Where I've come from and the things I like doing - hunting, being around family - my family behind me, going to the Giants' family," Hill said.

"The meaning behind it is more about us being together as one big family.

"I asked my mum, my dad and pop to help me out.

"It would be an honour to play this week. We'll see how we go with the selections ... to wear this jersey would be an amazing feeling."

Hill and Williams both condemned the racist anonymous attack on Sydney's Elijah Taylor.

"The main thing about us Indigenous boys in the AFL is that once you see a brother get put down, we're always going to back him up," Hill said, having played alongside Taylor at underage level.

