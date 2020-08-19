Demons face AFL ruck dilemma

Melbourne could be without their best three ruck options for Saturday's AFL clash with the Western Bulldogs after back-up big man Braydon Preuss injured a hip at training.

The eighth-placed Demons are confident Preuss will be cleared to play at Metricon Stadium in what shapes as a massive match for both clubs' finals hopes.

But the former North Melbourne big man will need to be monitored in the coming days.

First-choice Dees ruckman Max Gawn is no certainty to be fit to return after missing two matches with a posterior cruciate ligament injury, and young gun Luke Jackson will be out of action for at least another month with a hamstring injury.

If all three Melbourne big men are unavailable, the ruck duties could fall to key forward Tom McDonald, who deputised for Jackson and Preuss in recent wins over North Melbourne and Collingwood.

Melbourne fitness boss Darren Burgess confirmed Gawn and Preuss would need to be tested later this week.

"Maxy is progressing well with his rehab. We're just taking it day by day and we'll see how he pulls up for the weekend," Burgess said.

"Preussy just hurt his hip in training today, so we'll just have a look at how that goes over the next few days, but we're confident that he'll get up."

The Bulldogs also have ruck issues after rising star Tim English rolled an ankle late in their big win over Adelaide last Sunday.

Jackson Trengove is one ruck option for the Dogs, who could also opt to hand 203cm Jordon Sweet his senior debut.