Blues’ Martin in mix for Suns AFL clash

Carlton are hopeful gun recruit Jack Martin will return from injury for Friday night's crucial AFL clash with Gold Coast.

Martin suffered a calf injury against West Coast in round 11 and missed Sunday's win over Fremantle, but coach David Teague is confident the former Sun will line up in Darwin.

"He should be. We're about to have training this afternoon so if he gets through training and if he's available obviously he'll play," he said.

"He's a test for this week, so he's just got to get through training today and put his hand up and we'll play him."

Ruckman Marc Pittonet (finger) and midfielder David Cuningham (calf) are also in the mix to return after missing one and two games respectively and like Martin, needed to get through Wednesday's session.

Teague said there was a chance Pittonet could share the ruck duties with impressive young tall Tom de Koning.

Friday night's game is crucial to the Blues' finals hopes.

Carlton currently sit four points outside the top eight with games against Collingwood, GWS, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane to come after the Suns clash.

"We want to play our way - we expect that if we play our way, then we'll get enough wins to play finals," Teague said.

"But that's a by-product of what we can control and this week's the same."

Teague played down the effects of Carlton's hectic travel schedule, saying his team had kept up their energy levels despite playing three games in Queensland, then three in Perth before returning to the Gold Coast.

They will fly to Darwin for Friday's game at TIO Stadium, then have another four games in Queensland.