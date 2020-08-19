Crows veteran faces uncertain AFL future

Taylor Walker hopes to remain a one-club AFL player but admits his time at Adelaide might be cut short as the Crows look to rebuild under Matthew Nicks.

The 30-year-old former club captain is contracted for 2021 and will play his 200th match at Adelaide Oval on Sunday when the winless Crows host flag contenders Geelong.

Walker is intent on helping Adelaide's younger players take something out of the final seven rounds of the season but expects tough conversations to be had at the end of the year.

"Sometimes things like that can get taken out of your hands but if I can be a one-club player it would mean the world to me," Walker told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm contracted for next year and I've always said I'd love to honour my contract.

"It's part of being loyal and that's just the way life works.

"But I understand the realistic part of our football club is we're going through a transition phase and I think that conversations will need to be had at the end of the year."

Walker said it was too early to know what sort of role he might play with Adelaide next season and indicated he will get on the front foot in discussions with the club over his playing future.

"I'll just ask the question because I'd like to know the answer," he said.

"That's what happens when you're unsure, you ask questions and you get answers."

Walker counts his debut win over Collingwood in 2009 among his career highlights, along with the 2017 preliminary and grand-final appearances.

The veteran forward has 437 career goals to his name and is closing in on Tony Modra's club record of 440, but remains focused on team goals.

"If we can get one or two wins going into the break I think it will bring back an enormous amount of belief going back into pre-season, so that's what I'm looking for at the moment," Walker said.