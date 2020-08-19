AAP AFL

Swans’ Elijah Taylor receives racist abuse

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor. - AAP

Sydney AFL youngster Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media after his COVID-19 quarantine breach.

The 19-year-old was banned for the rest of the season after his partner entered the Swans' COVID-19 hub accommodation in Perth when she was not authorised to do so.

The Swans received a $50,000 fine for the breach, with $25,000 suspended and $25,000 included in their 2021 soft cap.

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round - the Sir Doug Nicholls Round - Taylor became the latest Indigenous player, after the likes of Eddie Betts, Harley Bennell and Liam Ryan, to be targeted online with racist abuse this year.

Taylor posted an Instagram screenshot of a racist message he received on the social media platform, where he was called a "monkey" among other derogatory terms.

"Honestly I'm extremely sorry for being selfish with my actions. I know what I've done not only affected me and the players but many others that all love the game," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

"I understand that a lot of people are angry but racism really doesn't fix anything."

The Swans shared Taylor's message and condemned the racist abuse via their social media outlets.

"Elijah made a bad decision (and) he now has to deal with the consequences," the club posted on Twitter.

"He should not be the subject of abuse. There is NO place for racism.

"This week is about celebrating the Indigenous players in our game. It shouldn't be about this.

"Enough is enough. It must stop."

