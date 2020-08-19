AAP AFL

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor. - AAP

Sydney have condemned vile racist abuse on social media directed at AFL youngster Elijah Taylor after his COVID-19 quarantine breach.

The 19-year-old was last week banned for the rest of the season, while the Swans were fined, after his partner entered the Swans' COVID-19 hub accommodation in Perth when she was not authorised to do so.

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round - the Sir Doug Nicholls Round - Taylor became the latest Indigenous player, after the likes of Eddie Betts, Harley Bennell and Liam Ryan, to be targeted online with racist abuse this year.

Taylor had posted an Instagram screenshot of a racist message he received on the social media platform, where he was called a "monkey" among other derogatory terms.

"The Sydney Swans strongly condemn the racist message posted on the Instagram account of Swans player Elijah Taylor," the Swans said in a statement.

"There is no place for racism in sport or in society - anywhere, anytime, period.

"This was an ugly comment and it's important that we call it out, as the individual responsible must be held to account and understand the impact of their actions.

"Elijah made a poor decision last week and is dealing with the consequences - he does not deserve to be racially abused.

"This week is about celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and the tremendous contribution Indigenous players have made to our great game.

"It is beyond disappointing to see messages like this.

"As a club, we will continue to celebrate and educate. Racism will simply not be tolerated."

The Swans had earlier shared Taylor's Instagram story post - where he apologised for his actions and highlighted the racist message he'd received - on their social media channels.

"Honestly I'm extremely sorry for being selfish with my actions. I know what I've done not only affected me and the players but many others that all love the game," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

"I understand that a lot of people are angry but racism really doesn't fix anything."

