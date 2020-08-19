AAP AFL

Swans, AFL condemn racist abuse of Taylor

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor. - AAP

1 of 1

Sydney and the AFL have condemned vile racist abuse on social media directed at young Swans player Elijah Taylor after his COVID-19 quarantine breach.

The 19-year-old was last week banned for the rest of the season after his partner entered the Swans' COVID-19 hub accommodation in Perth when she was not authorised to do so.

The club was also fined over the breach.

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round - the Sir Doug Nicholls Round - Taylor became the latest Aboriginal player, after the likes of Eddie Betts, Harley Bennell and Liam Ryan, to be targeted online with racist abuse this year.

Taylor had posted an Instagram screenshot of a racist message he received on the social media platform, where he was called a "monkey" among other derogatory terms.

"There is no place for racism in sport or in society - anywhere, anytime, period," the Swans said in a statement.

"This was an ugly comment and it's important that we call it out, as the individual responsible must be held to account and understand the impact of their actions.

"Elijah made a poor decision last week and is dealing with the consequences - he does not deserve to be racially abused.

"This week is about celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and the tremendous contribution Indigenous players have made to our great game.

"It is beyond disappointing to see messages like this.

"As a club, we will continue to celebrate and educate. Racism will simply not be tolerated."

The Swans had earlier shared Taylor's Instagram story post - where he apologised for his actions and highlighted the racist message he'd received - on their social media channels.

"Honestly I'm extremely sorry for being selfish with my actions. I know what I've done not only affected me and the players but many others that all love the game," Taylor wrote on Instagram.

"I understand that a lot of people are angry but racism really doesn't fix anything."

The AFL has investigated and reported offending accounts to Instagram.

If offenders are found to be AFL club members, those memberships will be revoked.

The AFL also said it had also provided Taylor with the support of league welfare providers.

"Our message is clear, if you are going (to) post racist comments online at our players, then there is no place in football for you," AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.

Latest articles

News

A milestone for new business owner

With a flurry of pink and black helium balloons, free cake and a hamper giveaway, the team at Tatura Bakery and Lunches celebrated 12 months in business on August 14. It has been a tumultuous year for new owner Nicole Kelly, who enjoyed...

Sharon Wright
News

Six-figure sum in Cobram cannabis raid

More than $100,000 worth of dried cannabis and cannabis plants was seized by police after a dramatic midnight arrest in Cobram on Tuesday, August 18. Cobram and Wangaratta police executed a warrant at an address in Boorin St about 11.50 pm where...

Lachlan Durling
News

Dogs put down and owners asked to pay up in court after maulings

A Greater Shepparton dog owner and a dog sitter whose dogs broke out and mauled other pets, killing one, have paid the price for their negligence after being handed a $9200 and $8700 fine respectively. The dog sitter, who was watching a friend’s dog...

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks’ Eagles loss

West Coast booted the first four goals of their AFL match against Hawthorn on Sunday to cruise to a 32-point win at Optus Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL’s match review officer after Richmond came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

AAP Newswire