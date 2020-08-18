AAP AFL

Saints’ King gets AFL Rising Star nod

By AAP Newswire

St Kilda's Max King - AAP

1 of 1

It seemed inevitable St Kilda's Max King would receive an AFL Rising Star nomination at some stage this season.

After 12 rounds, it's become a reality.

The 20-year-old key forward was nominated for his three-goal performance in the Saints' big win over Essendon.

King reeled in six marks, three of them contested, and had five score involvements.

The young man already anointed as Nick Riewoldt's successor at St Kilda did not make his debut in his first year at the club because of injury.

But the 2018 No.4 draft pick is making up for lost time, having kicked 18 goals this season to sit second on the Saints' leaderboard behind the 22 majors of gun recruit Dan Butler.

King said he is growing in confidence with every appearance at the top level as he builds chemistry with a new-look St Kilda forward line alongside fellow key target Tim Membrey.

"As we've played more and more together we understand each other a bit better and we've got a pretty good thing going on down there in the forward line," King told Fox Footy.

"Each game you learn something new and I'm just focusing on trying to get better.

"I missed a bit of footy in the last couple of years so I'm just pretty grateful to be out there each week."

King said he drew inspiration from twin brother Ben, the Gold Coast forward, who was nominated for the Rising Star award last year.

"I love tuning in and watching him play every week," King said.

"Last year when I was sitting on the sidelines that was pretty much my highlight of the week, just watching him play.

"I definitely love to see him playing well."

Latest articles

World

UN tribunal ruling on Lebanese PM killing

A tribunal has found no evidence that Hezbollah leaders or the Syrian government were involved in the killing of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri.

AAP Newswire
World

Floods trap people on rooftops in China

Helicopters have been deployed in western China to rescue people trapped on rooftops by flooding following heavy rains that swelled rivers..

AAP Newswire
World

Lukashenko rewards forces amid protests

Protests are continuing against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko who has awarded medals to law enforcement officials who cracked down on protesters.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL clears Buckley over fan interaction

The AFL won’t take any action over a “fist bump” between Nathan Buckley and a Collingwood supporter at Adelaide Oval, which raised eyebrows on Tuesday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks’ Eagles loss

West Coast booted the first four goals of their AFL match against Hawthorn on Sunday to cruise to a 32-point win at Optus Stadium.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL’s match review officer after Richmond came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

AAP Newswire