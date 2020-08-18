AAP AFL

Dockers rookie cops AFL drink-driving ban

By AAP Newswire

Jason carter - AAP

Fremantle's Jason Carter has been suspended by the AFL club for five matches after he was caught drink-driving early on Sunday morning.

It is the second time Carter has been in trouble off the field in 2020, after he was fined for attending a house party in April while Western Australia's strict COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

Dockers CEO Simon Garlick said the 20-year-old defender would have to undergo alcohol counselling and spend time away from the club.

"Jason put the lives of other road users and himself at risk by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol," Garlick said

"As a club, we believe it is important to hold this type of behaviour to account.

"Therefore, the club has determined that Jason will be suspended for five games, be required to step away from the club during that time and also undertake an alcohol counselling and education program.

"Jason is a young man who has clearly made a poor decision but can learn from this experience.

"The club will continue to work with Jason and his management to ensure he is provided with the appropriate amount of guidance and support during this time."

Carter, a Next Generation Academy product and Category B rookie, was stopped by WA Police at about 1am on Sunday.

In a statement, Fremantle said the AFL was notified of the drink-driving incident as soon as possible.

An AFL investigation has since cleared Carter of breaching the competition's COVID-19 protocols.

Carter has played two games for Fremantle, both in 2019, and is yet to make an AFL appearance this season.

