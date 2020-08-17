AAP AFL

Mihocek could play in Pies’ next AFL game

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood's Brody Mihocek - AAP

1 of 1

Collingwood expect Brody Mihocek to play in their next AFL game despite a sickening collision that led to him being taken from the field in a neck brace during the loss to Melbourne.

Mihocek was concussed when he ran back with the flight of the ball and collided with the Demons' Aaron vandenBerg at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The Magpies' leading goal kicker was taken to hospital, where tests cleared him of serious damage, and he could now line up against North Melbourne next Monday.

"(There are) no real (ongoing) concussion signs," Collingwood football boss Geoff Walsh said.

"We thought (there might be) some neck damage or around his shoulder but the MRI and the scans that he's had the last 48 hours have all cleared that

"What looked like it could've been a nasty injury is shaping up as not too bad.

"In all likelihood Brody will be fit for selection and cleared."

The injury-hit Magpies are seventh on the ladder before the important meeting with the Kangaroos and still have a long list of key players unavailable.

Jordan De Goey (finger) and Jeremy Howe (knee) face battles to get back this season but have both resumed running in their rehabilitation programs, according to Walsh.

Isaac Quaynor's shin is still recovering from the horrific gash caused by an opponent's boot in a tackle earlier this month and is unlikely to play against the Kangaroos.

Adam Treloar and Ben Reid are both about a month away because of hamstring injuries while Brayden Sier (quad) is a slightly longer term prospect.

Latest articles

Sport

Free eBook to encourage exercise

Exercise and Sports Science Australia has rolled out a free eBook to encourage Aussie children to keep active during the COVID-19 pandemic. Exercise for Kids, a resource aimed at all children, is an educational tool designed to be used as a stimulus...

Liam Nash
Sport

GALLERY - Golf action at Numurkah

Numurkah Golf Club members were out and about last week on the course. McPherson Media Group photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture some of the action

Cobram Courier
Sport

Region’s exports tackling festival of footy

The rolling AFL fixture has made it tough to keep track of what day of the week it is for those of us watching on. So spare a thought for the players themselves who have been right in the thick of the action. Cobram’s Esava Ratugolea has been rested...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawks finals hopes on edge after AFL loss

Hawthorn booted just two goals up until three-quarter time in a disappointing 16-point loss to Fremantle in Perth on Monday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawkins’ five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game’s last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda’s four-game AFL winning streak.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gold Coast eager to close the gap in AFL

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has marked the AFL match against Essendon as a vital fixture in the Suns’ hunt to stay in touch with the top eight.

AAP Newswire