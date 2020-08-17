AAP AFL

Prespakis commits to Blues’ AFLW flag hunt

By AAP Newswire

Carlton's Madison Prespakis - AAP

Carlton have locked away star midfielder Madison Prespakis for the next two years in a huge boost to their chances of claiming a maiden AFLW premiership.

The 19-year-old Prespakis has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence in her first two years in the national competition.

She is the reigning AFLW best-and-fairest winner and already a dual All-Australian and dual club best-and-fairest winner.

Prespakis has added a one-year extension to her existing contract and will call Ikon Park home until at least the end of the 2022 season.

"I've loved my first two years with this club, my teammates, coaches and our incredible members and supporters, (and) I can't wait for the next two," Prespakis said.

"What we have built as a football club over the last two years has been special.

"I enjoy every minute I'm at the club and that is because of the incredible culture we have created together."

Carlton were runners up in 2019 and were one of four clubs to reach the preliminary final stage this year before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

After re-signing 16 players last week, the Blues are expected to be amongst the flag contenders in 2021.

"I am extremely driven to work as hard as I possibly can because I know what we can achieve together as a group," Prespakis said.

"I want to give our members and supporters the success they deserve, and the success we are all craving.

"Pre-season cannot come around quick enough."

AFLW clubs have until Friday to sign delisted free agents and finalise their lists before the 2020 draft order is confirmed.

On Monday, Gold Coast announced the re-signing of 13 players from their inaugural squad, including All-Australian Kalinda Howarth.

Greater Western Sydney have re-signed 25 players, including club best-and-fairest winner Alyce Parker, runner-up Elle Bennetts and captain Alicia Eva who has inked a two-year deal.

