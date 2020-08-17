Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Gold Coast blinked and Richmond accepted the invitation in a grinding 21-point AFL win at the Gabba on Monday night to keep the Tigers on the cusp of the top-four.

Tom Lynch booted two for Richmond but could draw the attention of match review officer, a possible gut punch on Sam Collins creating the space that allowed him to mark and kick a decisive final-quarter goal.

The Tigers dominated the first quarter but had to come from behind in their 8.5 (53) 4.8 (32) win, the Suns left to rue crucial third-quarter misses as their winless streak extended to five games.

The premiers had 16 goals by halftime in what ended in a 92 thrashing when these side last met, but only 14 points at the same point on Monday night.

And that was despite 25 inside 50s, 17 in the first quarter alone in a count that finished 54-29 in Richmond's favour.

But the Suns scrambled well, particularly in the second quarter when they kept the Tigers to just one behind to take a 10-point lead.

Ben King would have made Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon proud with a miraculous goal before quarter time, his rushed kick breaking sharply to turn through the goals to level the scores at the first break.

Gold Coast went ahead through Alex Sexton but were left to rue a string of behinds, Hugh Greenwood's simple miss and Jack Riewoldt's second major at the other end suddenly making it a six-point game.

Another chance went begging when Nick Holman dropped a mark in the pocket, before Tom Lynch drilled his first of the night to level the scores.

Marlion Pickett then snapped a goal as the Tigers jumped ahead before the final break.

Brandon Ellis had the reply for the Suns against his former side though, the margin just one point inside the last 10 minutes.

Kamdyn McIntosh then won a 50-metre penalty when the Suns' Alex Sexton encroached on the protected area, and he booted his side clear again.

Lynch surfaced again to finally sink his former side with his second goal before Ivan Soldo pushed the margin beyond 20.

Richmond, beaten by Port Adelaide last Saturday, are just two points outside the top four after their sixth win from their past eight games.

Trent Cotchin and Kane Lambert did the heavy lifting for the Tigers, while Noah Anderson had arguably his best outing for the defeated Suns.

Gold Coast play Carlton on Friday in Darwin, before the Tigers meet Essendon the following night in the Northern Territory.