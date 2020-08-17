AAP AFL

Cotchin to be tested by packed AFL fixture

By AAP Newswire

Richmond's Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin - AAP

1 of 1

Richmond are hopeful captain Trent Cotchin could make it through a busy block of fixtures leading into the AFL finals but are open to resting the premiership skipper again if he needs it.

Cotchin missed three matches with a hamstring strain earlier this season and played two games before being rested in round 12.

The 30-year-old, who battled repeated hamstring injuries last season, will return for the Tigers' clash with Gold Coast on Monday night.

"He'll play this week and then we've got a couple of five-day breaks so we'll make decisions along the way," coach Damien Hardwick said.

"We think he's got some solid training back into his program so he's going to give himself every chance to perform at the highest level for those period of games.

"We'll be pretty open-minded with regards to that, but we'll make an assessment after each game and see how he pulls up.

"At this stage, we envisage he'll be playing all the games."

Cotchin's return against the Suns is a boost for Richmond as they attempt to rebound from a loss to ladder leaders Port Adelaide, which proved costly for premiership teammate Josh Caddy.

The dual premiership players was dropped along with Jack Ross and Derek Eggmolesse-Smith to make way for Cotchin, Oleg Markov and Jack Graham.

A win would put the Tigers right back in the hunt for a top-four spot.

After a promising restart to the season, Gold Coast have managed just two wins and a draw in their past seven matches, but have been competitive along the way.

"They're playing some really good footy and probably just missing the four points at the end," Hardwick said.

"Their process is very solid, they play a good defensive game, they're a high-pressure side and offensively they move the ball very strong and fast forward.

"We've got to be on our best defensively to stop that."

Latest articles

Sport

Lindsay Park’s Bella Nipotina claims Quezette Stakes

Lindsay Park filly Bella Nipotina had not won a race heading into Saturday’s Group Three Quezette Stakes at Caulfield — but there was hardly a moment during the 1100 m sprint where that fact did not look like it would be changing. At...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GALLERY - Golf action at Numurkah

Numurkah Golf Club members were out and about last week on the course. News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture some of the action

Shepparton News
Sport

Tatura meeting proves fruitful for the region’s trainers

Tatura’s nine-race card on Saturday was the day one stable landed a big winner and the day one trainer had salt rubbed into the wound of the big one that got away. Echuca’s training duo of Mick Cornish and Donna Gaskin had been told by a jockey...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawks finals hopes on edge after AFL loss

Hawthorn booted just two goals up until three-quarter time in a disappointing 16-point loss to Fremantle in Perth on Monday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawkins’ five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game’s last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda’s four-game AFL winning streak.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gold Coast eager to close the gap in AFL

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has marked the AFL match against Essendon as a vital fixture in the Suns’ hunt to stay in touch with the top eight.

AAP Newswire