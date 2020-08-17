AAP AFL

AFL to review Newnes’ match-winning goal

By AAP Newswire

Jack Newnes - AAP

1 of 1

The events surrounding Carlton midfielder Jack Newnes' controversial match-winning goal will come under the AFL microscope during Monday morning's umpires review.

The league is expected to tick off on the decision to pay Sam Docherty's free kick down the ground during Saturday night's drama-filled finish at Optus Stadium.

But it is likely to confirm that Michael Gibbons should have taken the final kick rather than Newnes.

The former St Kilda player slotted his shot from the boundary line, almost 50 metres from goal, to seal Carlton's remarkable four-point victory over Fremantle.

It put the Blues back in the finals race, one win and percentage outside the top eight with six matches left to play.

"Gibbo's eyes lit up but the umpire gave it to me," Newnes told ABC radio post-match.

"A few of the boys ran over and said, 'Mate, there's 10 seconds left, have the shot'. I was going to pass it before they said that.

"It all kind of worked out just perfectly. All I was worrying about was making good contact with the footy."

The AFL review will also include an assessment of whether Docherty deserved the free kick in the first place.

It was awarded when Fremantle midfielder Andrew Brayshaw attempted to smother a kick and collided with the veteran defender after he had disposed of the ball.

At least two deliberate out of bounds calls will be closely assessed, including one where Matt Taberner was penalised on the wing, which allowed Carlton to get the ball to Docherty for one last roll of the dice.

Dockers backman Reece Conca was not penalised during the second quarter when he slapped the ball over the line deep in defence.

Latest articles

Sport

Lindsay Park’s Bella Nipotina claims Quezette Stakes

Lindsay Park filly Bella Nipotina had not won a race heading into Saturday’s Group Three Quezette Stakes at Caulfield — but there was hardly a moment during the 1100 m sprint where that fact did not look like it would be changing. At...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GALLERY - Golf action at Numurkah

Numurkah Golf Club members were out and about last week on the course. News photographer Megan Fisher was on hand to capture some of the action

Shepparton News
Sport

Tatura meeting proves fruitful for the region’s trainers

Tatura’s nine-race card on Saturday was the day one stable landed a big winner and the day one trainer had salt rubbed into the wound of the big one that got away. Echuca’s training duo of Mick Cornish and Donna Gaskin had been told by a jockey...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawks finals hopes on edge after AFL loss

Hawthorn booted just two goals up until three-quarter time in a disappointing 16-point loss to Fremantle in Perth on Monday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawkins’ five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game’s last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda’s four-game AFL winning streak.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gold Coast eager to close the gap in AFL

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has marked the AFL match against Essendon as a vital fixture in the Suns’ hunt to stay in touch with the top eight.

AAP Newswire