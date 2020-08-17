AAP AFL

AFL admits Newnes free kick error

By AAP Newswire

The AFL has admitted Jack Newnes' match-winning shot at goal for Carlton against Fremantle should have been taken by teammate Michael Gibbons.

The league on Monday ticked off on two umpiring decisions during Saturday night's frantic finish at Optus Stadium.

They were the deliberate out of bounds call against Fremantle forward Matt Taberner and the decision to award a down-field free kick against Dockers midfielder Andrew Brayshaw for his late contact with Sam Docherty.

That decision led to the shot that was incorrectly awarded to Newnes, who kicked a remarkable goal to give the Blues a four-point victory.

Gibbons was closer to the free kick than Newnes and should have been made to take it.

"After review today, both the deliberate out of bounds free kick paid against Fremantle's Matt Taberner and the decision to award a down-field free kick to Carlton's Sam Docherty after he received prohibited contact from Fremantle's Andrew Brayshaw were assessed and warranted as correct decisions," the AFL said in a statement.

"The review also determined the down-field free kick taken by Carlton's Jack Newnes should have been awarded to Carlton's Michael Gibbons.

"It is also noted the review allows for a different perspective and additional vision available compared to that of the umpire at the time."

After the match, Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir was well aware that Newnes had been mistakenly awarded the free kick, but was not bitter over his side's controversial defeat.

"Every team would have tried to do the same thing, and they probably pulled one over the umpire's eyes," Longmuir said.

"But that's alright. That's footy.

"We'll take it, cop it on the chin, move on and get better.

"I think they (Carlton) did a pretty good job of getting the right player the ball, but I would have been asking our players to do exactly the same thing in the same situation.

"So the result is done, it's in the book."

