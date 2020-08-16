AAP AFL

Sicily knee woe adds to Hawks’ Eagles loss

By AAP Newswire

West Coast v Hawthorn - AAP

1 of 1

Hawthorn's AFL season has taken another turn for the worse with fears that defender James Sicily suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his team's 32-point loss to West Coast on Sunday.

Sicily clutched at his right knee after a clash of legs with Tom Barrass in the dying minutes of the Hawks' 12.9 (81) to 7.7 (49) loss at Optus Stadium.

The 25-year-old Sicily twice tried to get to his feet but both times his knee was so unstable that he slumped back to the turf.

Hawthorn are bracing for the worst.

"We're uncertain at this stage. He has an unstable knee, so that's not a good sign," Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said.

"We'll get that scanned in Adelaide on Tuesday and see where it goes.

"It's either a medial or an ACL, so we cross our fingers and hope for the best and see what the outcome is.

"But he'll miss a period of time no matter what."

The Eagles were also dealt significant blows on the injury front.

Elliot Yeo was withdrawn before the match and could miss several weeks with a groin injury, while Jack Redden injured his adductor.

Fringe ruckman Nathan Vardy was sent to hospital on Sunday after suffering a cork that turned into compartment syndrome during a practice match.

It was much better news for the Eagles on the scoreboard, with forward Liam 'Flyin' Ryan showcasing his aerial prowess in the easy victory.

Ryan pulled down three spectacular pack marks in attack and kicked truly on each occasion to finish with three goals in one of his best displays of the season.

"He was great. He's been a little bit off, obviously he's had some issues he's been dealing with personally and hamstring tightness," Eagles coach Adam Simpson said.

"But when the love of the game is there for him, you can see it.

"We're doing everything we can to make him feel good during the week.

"And playing him a bit deeper tonight made him feel good."

Josh Kennedy (three goals) and Jack Darling (two) joined in on the fun, while Jeremy McGovern and Barrass combined for six contested marks and 17 grabs in total in a dominant defensive effort.

Nic Naitanui (14 disposals, 35 hitouts, four clearances) starred in the ruck in a performance that edges him closer to a second All-Australian selection.

Hawthorn didn't score their first goal until the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

By that stage the Hawks were already trailing 28-0 and they never truly threatened to claw their way back despite winning the inside 50m battle 48-42.

West Coast's seventh win in a row improved their record to 8-3, lifting them back up to fourth on the ladder.

Hawthorn's finals hopes are all but over after slumping to 4-7.

Latest articles

News

Building works still on track

The multi-million-dollar upgrade to Cobram’s NCN Health and Irvin House is on track to be completed by the end of the year. The $2.5 million state-of-the-art project funded by capital grants and the Victorian Government’s Rural Health...

Morgan Dyer
News

Judy Heather puts her hand up for council

Yarrawonga’s Judy Heather is not currently a Moira Shire councillor, she is no stranger to the government body, having been an elected council representative in 2012. Despite her passion for the role, Ms Heather was forced to step down from...

Cobram Courier
News

Gift to help hardworking hands

A Cobram resident gave local heroes hands a much-needed pampering last month. Body Shop consultant Melanie Irving saw how dry her hands were getting from constant washing and sanitising and thought about how workers at the Cobram’s NCN Health would...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawks finals hopes on edge after AFL loss

Hawthorn booted just two goals up until three-quarter time in a disappointing 16-point loss to Fremantle in Perth on Monday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawkins’ five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game’s last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda’s four-game AFL winning streak.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gold Coast eager to close the gap in AFL

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has marked the AFL match against Essendon as a vital fixture in the Suns’ hunt to stay in touch with the top eight.

AAP Newswire