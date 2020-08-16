‘Flyin’ Ryan soars as Eagles clip Hawks

West Coast forward Liam 'Flyin' Ryan showcased his awesome aerial skills to lift his side to a 32-point win over Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

Ryan pulled down three spectacular pack marks in attack and kicked truly on each occasion in the 12.9 (81) to 7.7 (49) win in front of 22,870 fans on Sunday.

Josh Kennedy (three goals) and Jack Darling (two) joined in on the fun, while Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass combined for six contested marks and 17 grabs in total in a dominant defensive effort.

Nic Naitanui (14 disposals, 35 hitouts, four clearances) starred in the ruck in a performance that edges him closer to a second All-Australian selection.

Tom Mitchell battled valiantly for the Hawks to finish with 34 disposals and six clearances, but he lacked support.

Hawthorn didn't score their first goal until the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

By that stage they were already trailing 28-0 and the Hawks never truly threatened to claw their way back despite winning the inside 50m battle 48-42.

Hawthorn lost the contested possession battle 145-114.

They suffered more pain in the dying minutes when James Sicily was carried off the field by two trainers with a painful right knee injury.

West Coast's seventh win on the trot improved their record to 8-3, to lift them back to fourth on the ladder.

Importantly, the Eagles have a game in hand on all the teams above them.

Hawthorn's finals hopes are all but over after slumping to 4-7.

West Coast were dealt a blow before the match when Elliot Yeo withdrew with a groin injury.

In a scrappy opening term, Hawthorn's kicks forward were picked off with ease as McGovern and Barrass combined for nine marks.

At the other end it was Ryan who was causing all sorts of damage, with the premiership forward taking two big pack marks for two goals.

The margin was 28 points when Oscar Allen kicked truly early in the second term before Hawthorn scored their first goal of the match at the six-minute mark when Liam Shiels snapped truly.

The rest of the quarter was an even arm-wrestle with West Coast taking a 26-point lead into the long break.

The game was effectively over when Kennedy booted two goals in two minutes to start the third quarter and Darling added another major to extend the Eagles' advantage to 43 points.

Ryan pulled down another pack mark for good measure later in the term to halt a mini Hawthorn fightback.