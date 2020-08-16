AAP AFL

‘Flyin’ Ryan soars as Eagles clip Hawks

By AAP Newswire

West Coast v Hawthorn - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast forward Liam 'Flyin' Ryan showcased his awesome aerial skills to lift his side to a 32-point win over Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

Ryan pulled down three spectacular pack marks in attack and kicked truly on each occasion in the 12.9 (81) to 7.7 (49) win in front of 22,870 fans on Sunday.

Josh Kennedy (three goals) and Jack Darling (two) joined in on the fun, while Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass combined for six contested marks and 17 grabs in total in a dominant defensive effort.

Nic Naitanui (14 disposals, 35 hitouts, four clearances) starred in the ruck in a performance that edges him closer to a second All-Australian selection.

Tom Mitchell battled valiantly for the Hawks to finish with 34 disposals and six clearances, but he lacked support.

Hawthorn didn't score their first goal until the six-minute mark of the second quarter.

By that stage they were already trailing 28-0 and the Hawks never truly threatened to claw their way back despite winning the inside 50m battle 48-42.

Hawthorn lost the contested possession battle 145-114.

They suffered more pain in the dying minutes when James Sicily was carried off the field by two trainers with a painful right knee injury.

West Coast's seventh win on the trot improved their record to 8-3, to lift them back to fourth on the ladder.

Importantly, the Eagles have a game in hand on all the teams above them.

Hawthorn's finals hopes are all but over after slumping to 4-7.

West Coast were dealt a blow before the match when Elliot Yeo withdrew with a groin injury.

In a scrappy opening term, Hawthorn's kicks forward were picked off with ease as McGovern and Barrass combined for nine marks.

At the other end it was Ryan who was causing all sorts of damage, with the premiership forward taking two big pack marks for two goals.

The margin was 28 points when Oscar Allen kicked truly early in the second term before Hawthorn scored their first goal of the match at the six-minute mark when Liam Shiels snapped truly.

The rest of the quarter was an even arm-wrestle with West Coast taking a 26-point lead into the long break.

The game was effectively over when Kennedy booted two goals in two minutes to start the third quarter and Darling added another major to extend the Eagles' advantage to 43 points.

Ryan pulled down another pack mark for good measure later in the term to halt a mini Hawthorn fightback.

Latest articles

Finance

Mesoblast surges on cusp of US approval

An Australian biotech has received crucial scientific backing for its cell therapy to be approved in the US, and shares have surged.

AAP Newswire
Finance

NAB’s Q3 profit fall can’t scare investors

National Australia Bank’s coronavirus-challenged cash profit for its third quarter appears not as bad as feared by investors on the share market.

AAP Newswire
Finance

QBE shares up as H1 loss short of forecast

Insurer QBE’s first half loss of $US712 million was not quite as bad as it forecast, and prompted investors to lift its share price.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Hawks finals hopes on edge after AFL loss

Hawthorn booted just two goals up until three-quarter time in a disappointing 16-point loss to Fremantle in Perth on Monday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawkins’ five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game’s last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda’s four-game AFL winning streak.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Gold Coast eager to close the gap in AFL

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has marked the AFL match against Essendon as a vital fixture in the Suns’ hunt to stay in touch with the top eight.

AAP Newswire