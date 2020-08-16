AAP AFL

Bombers no match as Saints bounce back

By AAP Newswire

St Kilda's Paddy Ryder - AAP

St Kilda have kicked back into top gear with a dominant 35-point AFL win over Essendon at the Gabba.

Max King kicked three goals but could have had four in the first quarter alone, while crucially Brad Hill found more ball in the Saints' 10.8 (68) to 5.3 (33) victory on Sunday.

St Kilda shot back into the AFL's top four, while the Bombers are without a win from their last four games and losing grip on the top eight.

The Saints had won four straight before Geelong dominated them in a 59-point flogging at the same ground six days ago.

Rested for that game, ruckman Patty Ryder was back alongside Zak Jones, who had 26 disposals in his 100th AFL game.

In partnership with Rowan Marshall, Ryder made a difference too, chiming in with a momentum-snapping goal in the third term as St Kilda called the shots.

Brett Ratten's men mopped up well in defence and then carved through the midfield led by Jack Steele (13, contested possession, six clearances) and Hill (17 disposals), Dan Butler's goal a product of that to create a 41-point buffer approaching half time.

The Bombers kicked three straight either side of the main break, Adam Saad continuing his fine form with another long-range bomb.

But Ryder's reply came as St Kilda slowed the pace and regained control.

King was ominous early, kicking the game's first two before marking in the square and playing on only to get caught.

He missed another first-quarter set shot but Tim Membrey (two goals) wasn't as wasteful and Josh Battle obliged when opponent Josh Begley's wayward infield kick hit him on the run.

Star recruit Hill had just seven touches against the Cats on Monday but showed his class - and pace - with some penetrating play against the Bombers.

Essendon, coming off a four-point loss and a draw, appeared to lack energy despite making five changes for the clash.

And it doesn't get any easier - up against Richmond next with West Coast, Geelong and Port Adelaide among the Bombers' next six opponents.

St Kilda, meanwhile, will continue their Gabba occupation when they face the Brisbane Lions next Sunday in a top-four showdown.

Ben Paton's afternoon ended in the first quarter, the St Kilda defender falling and rolling awkwardly on his head and not returning after a HIA.

