Naughton provides AFL answer for Bulldogs

By AAP Newswire

Western Bulldogs' Aaron Naughton - AAP

A skinny 20-year-old in just his second game back from an injury layoff looks the answer to the Western Bulldogs' search for an AFL forward target.

Aaron Naughton kicked a career-best six goals as the Bulldogs claimed a thumping 57-point win over hapless Adelaide at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

The 195cm key forward ensured the dominance of the Bulldogs' midfield wasn't wasted, nabbing six marks in a display that gave coach Luke Beveridge hope for the back end of the season.

"He is, and he will be, that target," Beveridge said.

"Naughts down there, he showed his strength and his agility and his speed.

"He's going to be really important for us in the future and it's still early days.

"Against an All-Australian player like Daniel Talia, for him to kick six goals, that's a pretty good afternoon."

There were plenty of feel-good stories for the Bulldogs as they snapped a three-game losing streak in style against the Crows - who are 0-12 and staring at the barrel of a winless season.

Lachie Hunter marked his return after a four-round absence due to personal reasons with 27 disposals and a goal while Bailey Smith torched the Crows in a 37-disposal performance.

Captain Marcus Bontempelli was hugely influential, delivering a performance that Beveridge purred over post-match.

"I was so pleased we had so many different roleplayers today in a team that was piecemeal," Beveridge said.

"It was put together through some lads who've earned an opportunity and also some boys have probably gone back to where they started in our back end in Roarke Smith and Ed Richards.

"Just really pleased with that, with how functional we were all through the lines, just probably let them score too much."

