Dogs defeat a step back for winless Crows

Winless Adelaide have taken a step backwards in the opinion of coach Matthew Nicks after a humbling 57-point loss to the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Crows were smashed around the clearances with Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli particularly influential, as Adelaide's club-record losing streak extended to 15 games.

In his second game back from ankle surgery, Aaron Naughton kicked a career-best six goals as the Bulldogs claimed a thumping 16.15 (111) to 8.6 (54) win at Metricon Stadium.

After showing signs of improvement in the past two weeks against Melbourne and Collingwood, there was little to encourage Nicks from Sunday's loss as the Bulldogs won 39 more contested possessions.

The Bulldogs also won 44 clearances, including 12 for Bontempelli, to the Crows' 19.

"Out-muscled. Beaten in the contest convincingly," Nicks, who remains without a win as an AFL coach, said.

"The area we focus mainly on at this point, trying to keep ourselves in the fight and come away from games proud of what we put out there, we're not doing that today.

"We take two steps up the ladder and then fall three back with games like this."

The Bulldogs' dominance was reflected in the performances of midfield trio Bontempelli, Bailey Smith and the returning Lachie Hunter.

On the back of his 30 disposals against Brisbane, Bontempelli picked up 33 touches and kicked two goals while Smith had a game-high 37 possessions as he torched Adelaide with his run.

Hunter, who had sat out the past four rounds due to personal issues, claimed 29 disposals and kicked a third-quarter goal.

Having been linked with a trade move to Brisbane during the week, Hunter made sure to celebrate his goal by clutching his jersey in a sign of allegiance to his club.

"He's been an important player for our club for a long time and we miss his work, and he showed this afternoon what he's capable of," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said.

"That's great for him because it's been a difficult time for him and to come back in and feel part of it and be able to produce that sort of football for the team and for his teammates is outstanding."

Ben Cavarra kicked two goals as well for the Bulldogs, who move to 10th position with their sixth win of the season.

The only drawback from the result was ruckman Tim English rolling his left ankle towards the end of the match but Beveridge was hopeful the damage wasn't too severe.

The winless Crows, who are 0-12 at the foot of the ladder, finished the game without Andrew McPherson, who tweaked a hamstring in the second quarter and didn't return after halftime.

With Tom Doedee and Tom Lynch already sidelined, the Crows will be hopeful the damage isn't too severe before next Sunday's daunting match against in-form Geelong.

"It is the reality, we don't hide from it. We haven't won a game for the season and it's tough," Nicks said.

"We aren't getting the process right, it's not rocket science."