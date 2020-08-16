Hardwick urges AFL Tigers to clean up act

Frustrated by his players' ill-discipline, Richmond coach Damien Hardwick has found a novel way to ensure his players clean up their act in the AFL clash with Gold Coast.

Jack Riewoldt, Dustin Martin and Marlion Pickett were all fined by the match review officer for indiscretions during the Tigers' last-start loss to Port Adelaide.

But it is a spate of 50m penalties the reigning premiers have conceded in recent weeks that has most annoyed Hardwick.

"We want our players to play to the line and sometimes they're going to step over," Hardwick told reporters on Sunday.

"We accept that as a footy club and it's probably the 50-metre penalties that we're most disappointed with.

"It's something we've spoken with our leaders about and we think our players can be a lot better in that regard.

"The quality of games is so tight at the moment that you can't afford to do that."

In a sign of the times, with many young families joining players in AFL clubs' travel bubbles, further offenders will have to change a nappy for captain Trent Cotchin's baby boy.

"We've got a bit of a protocol at the moment that if you do give away a 50, young Parker's nappy will be changed by that person," Hardwick said.

"That's going to pay dividends to make sure we don't give away those penalties.

"It started this week, so I'm pretty sure we won't be giving away any fifties (against Gold Coast)."

Experienced midfielder Cotchin will return at Metricon Stadium after being managed in round 11 but premiership teammate Bachar Houli is still another week away from his long-awaited return.

Houli has joined his teammates in their Queensland hub after staying in Melbourne for family reasons when the travelling party headed north more than a month ago.

Ruckman Toby Nankervis is also another week away from returning from his syndesmosis injury, while Dion Prestia (syndesmosis) and David Astbury (knee) are longer-term prospects.

Hardwick confirmed the Tigers' plan to fly Shane Edwards to Queensland on the next AFL charter flight in early September, with a view to having the midfielder play late in the home-and-away season.

Like Houli, Edwards stayed in Melbourne for family reasons and his partner has recently given birth.