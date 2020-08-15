AAP AFL

Lions survive AFL scare against Kangaroos

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane Lions - AAP

Brisbane have survived a scare against lowly North Melbourne to register a one-point AFL win at Metricon Stadium on Saturday.

The second-last Kangaroos produced a plucky performance against their high-flying opponents, who were wayward with the boot in their 7.11 (53) to 8.4 (52) victory.

North Melbourne cut six players after a horror loss last week and had experienced defender Robbie Tarrant pull out late due to a calf problem.

However, they kicked four of the six goals in the final quarter to go within a whisker of causing a boilover.

The game was in the balance when North Melbourne's Cameron Zurhaar snapped a goal to reduce the margin to eight points inside the final three minutes.

Zurhaar then grabbed a pack mark with two minutes remaining but couldn't convert from an angle.

He slotted a free kick after the siren for the final one-point margin.

Brisbane were desperate in defence to secure their ninth win of the season, to lift them level with leaders Port Adelaide but in second place on percentage.

North Melbourne's Jed Anderson topped the match possession count with 29, while Lachie Neale (24 touches) and Dayne Zorko were strong through the middle for the Lions.

Lincoln McCarthy and Oscar McInerney both kicked two goals for Brisbane, including a pair of crucial majors in the last term.

The Lions held a two-point lead at quarter time - their first five scores of the match were behinds, which included some relatively easy missed set shots.

Brisbane led 24-21 at the main break and kicked the opening goal of the third term after an animated address from coach Chris Fagan at halftime.

North Melbourne hit straight back with Bailey Scott, keeping the Lions' lead to 12 points heading into the final quarter.

