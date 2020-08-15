AAP AFL

Power coach unfazed by Dixon display

By AAP Newswire

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says Charlie Dixon's quiet game in Friday's AFL defeat to Geelong was simply a case of his team being undone on the night by a better opponent.

The key forward could only manage three disposals and didn't trouble the scoreboard as the Cats romped to a 60-point win at Metricon Stadium.

In stark contrast Geelong big man Tom Hawkins had a night to remember against Port's defence, kicking six goals and having a hand in two others to move well clear in the race for the Coleman Medal.

Without the influence of Dixon, who has kicked 21 goals this season for the ladder-leading Power, Hinkley's men struggled to create scoring opportunities against the Cats.

The Power coach however dismissed any suggestion the result hints at an over-reliance on Dixon's influence.

"The battle tonight we lost, we lost it clearly to a well organised defensive group," Hinkley said.

"It's not the Charlie factor or the Hawkins factor, it's what goes on and what helps and supports each end of the ground.

"For us Charlie creates a contest, more often than not, he doesn't always have big days but he always creates a contest.

"We got cleaned up on the floor as much as we did in the air in our forward half."

Hinkley was also forgiving on defenders Tom Clurey and Thomas Jonas who both struggled to contain the rampant Hawkins.

"Hawk won his battle, he certainly did that, but we all know that's a result of what goes on up the field as much as anything," the Power coach said.

"If we can get pressure on the ball, Hawk doesn't get the looks he does.

"Our backline needs support, like every backline does if you're going to be effective and that's by putting pressure on up the field."

