Victoria to seek AFL GF guarantee

The AFL is yet to lock in a grand final date and venue amid calls from Victorian premier Daniel Andrews for the state to be compensated if it loses the showpiece event this year.

Melbourne is all but certain to miss out on the grand final for the first time in AFL-VFL history as Victoria continues its struggle against COVID-19.

Queensland is widely considered the favourite to host the decider after opening its arms to AFL hubs this season, while Adelaide, Perth and Sydney are also options.

But Victoria has a contract with the AFL to host the grand final every year until 2057.

"It's something that we're speaking with the AFL about," Premier Andrews told reporters in Melbourne on Friday.

"We've got a contract in place so we would seek to add at a year at the end of that contract if the event can't occur here (this year).

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that it does but it is a long way off."

The AFL on Friday unveiled its fixture for rounds 14 to 17, as well as a list of match-ups for round 18.

In keeping with strategy from recent seasons, the last round of home-and-away fixtures will not be allocated times and venues until closer to the match dates.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan confirmed on Friday the league is considering a pre-finals bye round.

It is contemplating playing straight through to reduce the likelihood of another COVID-19 outbreak destroying the season, but is also well aware of the benefits clubs take from a bye.

The presence or absence of a bye will determine if the grand final is held on the weekend of October 17-18 or 24-25.

McLachan said a decision on the date and venue will be made by the end of August.

"They're the two things we're marrying," McLachlan told ABC radio.

"You've got momentum and certainty in getting things done while things are in your control.

"But we know the upside of a bye is that we get players fit and at 100 per cent and more people back from injury or getting rid of niggles.

"We think the football's better and it has been in the finals over the last couple of years after a bye, so we are weighing those up at the moment."