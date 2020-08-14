AAP AFL

Fagan unaware of Lions’ link to Daniher

By AAP Newswire

Joe Daniher has been linked to Brisbane in the AFL. - AAP

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan has no knowledge of the Lions' reported chase of Essendon forward Joe Daniher.

Media speculation has have linked the Lions to pursuing the injury-plagued Bombers big man, who is a restricted free agent at season's end.

Daniher's trade request to Sydney last year fell through, and he hasn't played an AFL game since May 2019.

But Fagan is unsure how the report emerged on Wednesday, with the Lions' mentor focusing on Saturday's clash with North Melbourne at Metricon Stadium.

"I don't know where these things come from. I'm the coach and I haven't had much to do with list management," Fagan said on Friday.

"Our list manager (Dom Ambrogio) is down in Melbourne. I guess we'll start to address those things when the season comes to an end.

"I'm just coaching the team we've got now and I don't really comment on list management things unless I know some factual stuff, which I don't."

The Lions are flying in second on the ladder, but some pundits are questioning if tall forwards Eric Hipwood and Daniel McStay have what it takes to deliver Brisbane their first premiership since 2003.

After an inaccurate start to 2020, Hipwood came alive with five goals in the Lions' win against the Western Bulldogs last Saturday.

A fit Daniher, who kicked 108 goals in 2016 and 2017, would give the Lions added fire-power inside-50 alongside star small forward Charlie Cameron.

But the 26-year-old has managed just 11 games since the start of 2018, and there are genuine concerns about if Daniher's body will ever allow him to recapture his scintillating best.

