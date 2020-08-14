Magpies skipper back for Demons AFL clash

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury will return from a quadriceps injury to bolster the AFL side in Saturday's clash with Melbourne.

Darcy Moore, Jamie Elliott and Will Hoskin-Elliott have also been given the green light and will line up for the Magpies at the Gabba, while Ben Reid is also available.

But the news has been tempered with confirmation Brayden Sier (thigh) and Adam Treloar (hamstring) will both miss at least four weeks.

The important pair are in a race against time to return before the end of the compressed home-and-away campaign.

Collingwood and Melbourne are both chasing their third straight wins as the battle for top-eight spots intensifies and Pies coach Nathan Buckley welcomed Pendlebury's inclusion for the crunch clash.

The experienced midfielder missed four matches, having been a late withdrawal moments before bounce down in round eight.

"He's right to go and looking forward to playing," Buckley told reporters on Friday.

"He's done everything in his power and he's up and physically ready to go."

Collingwood have steadied their season with wins over lowly Adelaide and Sydney since departing their Perth hub.

They sit seventh on the ladder with a 6-5 record and are in a buoyant mood going into the Melbourne clash.

"On the whole we've performed quite consistently," Buckley said.

"Our defence and our contests have been pretty much best in the competition ... so we've got some things to build on and we've got some things to hang our hat on."

Collingwood have won their past four meetings with Melbourne, who could be without injured ruck duo Max Gawn (knee) and Luke Jackson (hamstring).