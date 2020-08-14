AAP AFL

Roos call time on Cunnington’s AFL season

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington - AAP

North Melbourne are already looking towards next year after they ruled star midfielder Ben Cunnington's 2020 campaign over due to a back injury.

With just six matches remaining this season, the 16th-placed Kangaroos elected to take a conservative approach with their two-time best and fairest winner.

Cunnington has been restricted to just three matches this year - the most recent of those in round five - as he battles a nerve problem in his back.

Kangaroos GM football Brady Rawlings said time had run out for Cunnington to return this year.

"Ben's been working closely with our physios and strength and conditioning staff, but the reality is, he won't be available before the end of the season given the time we have left," he said.

"Although his strength measures have improved and his progress is encouraging, he'd still need to complete a mini pre-season before being available for selection and we just don't have that luxury with six games remaining."

North Melbourne have struggled without Cunnington this season, winning just three of their 11 games.

Rawlings admitted the 29-year-old's absence has significantly affected Rhyce Shaw's side and their ability to be competitive in some games.

"Ben is one of the best midfielders in the competition, and arguably the best contested ball winner there is, so not having him out there has been a challenge for us obviously," Rawlings said.

"Ben is disappointed but is now focused on doing everything he can to be ready for next year."

