AAP AFL

McGovern and his ‘famous thumb’ to return

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's Jeremy McGovern - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says Jeremy McGovern and his "famous thumb" are ready to return for Sunday's AFL clash with Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

McGovern has missed the past three games with a broken right thumb but he did enough at training on Thursday to prove his fitness.

Simpson says he isn't sure whether McGovern will need to wear a protector glove or not.

"He'll play this week," Simpson said.

"He got through training well today.

"It's not one of those things that you see how it pulls up, because he's not getting any assistance with it, he's pain free.

"There's probably some discomfort there.

"It's become the most famous thumb in the world at the moment.

"He's not the first bloke to play with a sore thumb."

Simpson confirmed that forward Nic Reid would make his AFL debut.

The 24-year-old was playing for amateur side North Beach until 2018, before joining West Coast's WAFL side last year.

Reid was added to the Eagles' main squad via the 2020 pre-season draft and Simpson has been pleased by his progress.

"It's a great story for him," Simpson said.

"He's come from so far back, being a local boy playing at North Beach, 24-year-old school teacher.

"He was about to play his 100th game in the amateurs and then he gets a go in the WAFL and then gets put on our supplementary list and now he's playing against Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

"He's fit, he's quick and he's got a mature body.

"Really proud he's playing for the club.

"No one has done it harder than he has in the last five years."

The Hawks could be without wingman Isaac Smith after he hurt his shoulder in last week's 16-point loss to Fremantle.

But Shaun Burgoyne (tight hamstring) and Jonathon Patton (hamstring) are a chance to return.

Latest articles

National

Vic skyrail supervisor jailed over rort

A supervisor on Melbourne skyrail project has been jailed for rorting more than $160,000 in taxpayer money.

AAP Newswire
National

WA parliament to pass Clive Palmer bill

Extraordinary legislation designed to block a potential $30 billion damages claim from Clive Palmer is close to being passed by Western Australia’s parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Intent of Jubelin tapes ‘for evidence’

Clearing high-profile former detective Gary Jubelin over secret tapes could give police leave to record other private conversations, a Sydney court has heard.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

Jack Riewoldt was one of three Richmond players fined for minor offences after the Tigers’ AFL defeat to Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Hawks finals hopes on edge after AFL loss

Hawthorn booted just two goals up until three-quarter time in a disappointing 16-point loss to Fremantle in Perth on Monday night.

AAP Newswire