Carlton lock away Weitering with AFL deal

Jacob Weitering has signed a four-year contract extension with Carlton in a significant boost for the AFL club.

The 22-year-old key defender still had one year to run on his existing deal and is now tied to the Blues until the end of 2025.

Weitering, the No.1 draft pick in 2015, was named in Carlton's leadership group in February and has taken his game to a new level this season.

"I want to do everything I possibly can to help this football club achieve success," Weitering said.

"My decision to sign on was based on the fact that in the next five years we want to achieve something special together as a group.

"It is time for us to earn success and perform to the level we know we are capable of and I have full confidence that with the players and people we have at this football club, we will do that.

"I want to thank all my coaches and teammates who have helped me to this point in my career and to our members and supporters who have stuck with us over such a long period."

Carlton list boss Nick Austin said Weitering's decision to commit his future to the Blues after 86 games was a tick of approval for the club's football program under first-year coach David Teague.

"The fact he wanted to extend now, for a further four years, is a huge show of faith from him in the direction we are heading as a football club," Austin said.

"It is very difficult to play as a key position defender but Jacob has taken on that challenge from the moment he made his AFL debut, which is a testament to his character.

"He has worked incredibly hard to develop and mature into the footballer and leader we are now seeing produce consistent performances week in and week out this season.

"We are very happy our members and supporters can enjoy seeing Jacob continue to flourish down back for the Blues for many years to come."

Carlton, who face Fremantle on Saturday night, have shown signs of improvement under Teague this season but have lost their past two games.

Both clubs have 4-6 records and the Optus Stadium clash shapes as an important match in the context of their finals prospects.

