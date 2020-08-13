AAP AFL

Winless Crows lose Doedee for AFL season

By AAP Newswire

Adelaide's acting captain Tom Doedee will miss the rest of the AFL season because of a hamstring injury.

Doedee suffered a tendon injury in his left hamstring during the Crows' loss to Collingwood on Tuesday night.

The same hamstring had been used for a graft when Doedee had a knee reconstruction early last season.

Adelaide's head of medicine Steve Saunders says the injury will take at least six weeks to repair.

"This is a new injury to the hamstring that provided the graft for his anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction last year," Saunders said in a statement on Thursday.

The defender had been filling in as captain in the absence of regular skipper Rory Sloane (broken hand), who is aiming to return in the next fortnight.

The winless Crows have also lost experienced forward Tom Lynch for at least three weeks after he also hurt a hamstring in the loss to the Magpies.

Midfielder Brad Crouch (hamstring) also remains sidelined along with utility Wayne Milera, who had foot surgery after being hurt in round two.

Rookie halfback Will Hamill could return from concussion for Sunday's game against the Western Bulldogs on the Gold Coast.

