Suns coach tips Rankine moment to come

For the third time in his six-game AFL career, Izak Rankine has so nearly delivered a match-winning moment for Gold Coast.

The small forward had the chance to secure a much-needed victory for the Suns against Essendon at Metricon Stadium on Wednesday night.

With scores tied and less than a minute on the clock, the 20-year-old had a set shot from outside 50 where any score would have sealed the victory.

Rankine took his time but his kick failed to reach the target and the game ended in a draw, a result that doesn't really help the finals ambitions of either team.

It echoed similar chances to make a mark late in matches for the Suns for Rankine against Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs where the exciting young gun couldn't quite deliver.

Suns coach Stuart Dew is backing Rankine to keep getting those opportunties and confident he'll end up becoming a clutch player for the club in years to come.

"He'll be fine. The reason he's got it is because of how good a player he is and he wants the ball," Dew said.

"When you watch all close games you can see some people, they're not sure where they want the ball and one thing's for sure Izak wants the ball.

"I'm going to keep encouraging him to get the ball. He's going to win us more games than not.

"The fact that he keeps showing up in those moments, is a sign of a real class player and a competitor."

The Suns can't dwell on just missing out against the Bombers with a huge challenge awaiting in the form of premiers Richmond on Monday at the Gabba.

Dew, again, expects his team to front up and take on a Tigers team eager to bounce back from their loss to Port Adelaide earlier this week.

"We're searching for that next win," he said.

"We get half a win tonight (Wednesday), we'll certainly put that in our back pocket and go home.

"A couple of guys got some opportunities tonight and that's the exciting part. The next wave coming in, they're showing some stuff as well so I think we'll keep pushing on like all teams."