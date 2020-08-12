AAP AFL

Jade Gresham could miss rest of AFL season

By AAP Newswire

A lower back issue has sidelined St Kilda's Jade Gresham. - AAP

1 of 1

St Kilda's AFL finals hopes have suffered a blow with Jade Gresham facing an extended stint on the sidelines because of a stress fracture in his lower back.

The damaging midfielder reported soreness after Monday night's heavy defeat to Geelong and scans subsequently revealed the damage.

Gresham, who finished sixth in the Saints' best-and-fairest award last year, could now miss the rest of the 2020 season.

"It is disappointing for the club and for Jade personally, but the best course of action is an extended period of rest," St Kilda chief operating officer Simon Lethlean said.

"He has been developing well this season as a more permanent midfielder and now that responsibility will fall to others to fill the void.

"Thankfully, the injury has been discovered relatively early but until a period of rest is completed and scans are re-done in six or so weeks, then we will need to treat it conservatively."

Gresham had played all 11 matches this season, kicking seven goals, and averaged 18 disposals.

It is yet to be determined whether the 23-year-old will remain with St Kilda's travelling party in their Queensland hub or return home to Melbourne.

The Saints are in action again on Sunday when they take on Essendon at the Gabba.

Latest articles

National

Vic premier urges regional travel rethink

Victoria’s regional hubs of Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo are a virus concern to Premier Daniel Andrews, who has called for vigilance to drive down cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Health chief blasts aged care plan critics

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer has launched an impassioned defence of the federal government’s aged care coronavirus response.

AAP Newswire
National

Ex-reality star in court on theft charges

Former reality TV star Phil Rankine has appeared in court charged with the theft of $5 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

Jack Riewoldt was one of three Richmond players fined for minor offences after the Tigers’ AFL defeat to Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire