AFL clears Buckley over fan interaction

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley has defended the "fist bump" with a supporter that could have landed him in more hot water with the AFL for another protocol breach.

Buckley was caught on camera greeting a Magpies supporter as he reached the bottom of a set of stairs after Tuesday night's win at Adelaide Oval.

It raised questions over whether the action would be considered a breach of the AFL's strict 'return to play' protocols.

On Wednesday, the AFL cleared Buckley of wrongdoing and the coach took to social media to explain the situation.

"It was a fist bump and here is the story behind it," Buckley tweeted.

"I can't remember his name but I know his face ... over 20 years ago he said he was watching football in a bar, defended me to a group of patrons, was subsequently set on and bashed losing his sense of taste and smell.

"I simply wanted to acknowledge his presence."

An AFL spokesman confirmed the league had looked at vision of the incident and found Buckley had not done anything wrong.

Collingwood are walking a tightrope following last month's protocol breach by Buckley and assistant coach Brenton Sanderson.

The coaching duo's tennis match with Fed Cup captain Alicia Molik saw the Magpies fined $25,000 with a further $25,000 suspended.

A second breach would leave Collingwood liable for another fine of up to $75,000 under AFL rules, plus the suspended amount from the first offence.

Third offences can result in the loss of premiership points and draft picks.

Hawthorn, Carlton, North Melbourne and Richmond are in the same situation as Collingwood with one breach apiece.

