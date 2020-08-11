Franklin not prepared to ditch AFL season

Lance Franklin remains desperate to get on the park this AFL season and Sydney have no interest in wrapping their most valuable asset in cotton wool.

Thursday night's derby in Perth will be minus arguably its two biggest drawcards, with Franklin and GWS superstar Toby Greene both injured.

The Giants are confident Greene will return in next week's clash with West Coast, whereas the Swans are unwilling to predict when or if Franklin will be back in 2020.

Sydney have six games remaining beyond their match against GWS, leaving the four-time Coleman medallist limited time to convince coach John Longmire and medicos that he is right to return.

Some pundits argue the 17th-placed Swans should put a line through Franklin's name for 2020, during which he has undergone knee surgery then suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Franklin's experience in 2019, when he returned from two months on the sidelines to play his 300th game in the final round of the season, suggests the 33-year-old and his club are unlikely to entertain that option any time soon.

"Last season he got back and played that last game. That was important for him, to give him a carrot to come back and play," Longmire told reporters.

"He was able to get himself right, not only for that last game but the (following) off-season.

"All those things go into the mix when those discussions happen. That'll be down the track ... he's not back into training yet, so still a number of weeks away."

Franklin returned to training last November, ahead of schedule, and before January's operation had been enjoying his most promising pre-season ever in the red and white.

The gun forward, who in February became a father for the first time, and injured Swans captain Josh Kennedy are both in the club's hub without their young families.

The fact that Franklin is travelling with teammates is a pointer that all hope is not lost in terms of a 2020 comeback.

"He's desperate to get back," Longmire said of Franklin, who is in the seventh year of a nine-year deal worth about $10 million.

"He loves to get out there on the ground and compete. That's when he feels most at ease.

"He's in all our meetings here. He's doing all the work. We're looking forward to hopefully getting him back into the team."