Jarrod Witts backed to ground young Bomber

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew expects Jarrod Witts to give Essendon youngster Sam Draper a torrid night in Wednesday's AFL match at at Metricon Stadium.

Draper has made a solid start to his AFL career after debuting in the Bombers' loss to Brisbane less than a fortnight ago.

The 205cm, 21-year-old ruckman has won 37 hitouts in his two senior matches so far and kicked a goal in Essendon's narrow four-point defeat to GWS last Friday.

Both of Draper's AFL appearances have been at Metricon Stadium and while Dew has noted the new Bomber's impact, he is tipping Witts to show him whose home ground it is on Wednesday.

"He's clearly got a nice leap on him and they see a big future for him but Wittsy will be keen to mark his territory as well and make sure that he's at his best tomorrow night," Dew said.

"He'll prepare for Sam's best no doubt."

The Suns fell to an agonising four-point loss of their own last time out, pushing in-form St Kilda all the way in one of the games of the season last Thursday.

That defeat means Gold Coast sit 12th with four wins from 10 matches this season, just behind 11th-placed Essendon who have five wins from nine matches.

Dew admits the match is a pivotal one for both sides if they want to keep in touch with the top eight for the final weeks of the campaign.

"Looking at the ladder it's plain to see there's a slight gap opening up, so if we're unable to get this win, Essendon are around the mark where we are as well and some of those teams that we're about to play are in a similar situation," he said.

"It's good for our guys to prepare for these types of games and have a fair bit riding on them."

With the Suns entering a period of three games in just over a week, Dew has dropped the club's 2019 leading goalkicker Alex Sexton.

Nick Holman is another surprising omission, while debutant Sam Flanders, Josh Corbett and midfielder Brayden Fiorini come into the team.

The Bombers were forced into making one change against the Suns after Jacob Townsend suffered concussion during the Giants match.

Key defender Michael Hurley and young ruckman Sam Draper have been rested, while veteran big man Tom Bellchambers, defender Martin Gleeson and midfielder Dylan Clarke have been recalled.