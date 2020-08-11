AAP AFL

Gold Coast eager to close the gap in AFL

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew. - AAP

1 of 1

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew is mindful his improving AFL side is in danger of losing touch with the top eight heading into Wednesday's clash with Essendon.

The 12th-placed Suns have won four of 10 matches this season following last Thursday's agonising four-point loss to Essendon.

With the 11th-placed Bombers having a game in hand, Dew is treating the Metricon Stadium clash as a mini-final for his squad.

"Looking at the ladder it's plain to see there's a slight gap opening up, so if we're unable to get this win, Essendon are around the mark where we are as well and some of those teams that we're about to play are in a similar situation," he said.

"It's good for our guys to prepare for these types of games and have a fair bit riding on them."

With the Bombers match to be the first of three in nine days for the Suns, Dew and his selection committee threw up a surprise with their team by dropping 2019 leading goalkicker Alex Sexton.

Nick Holman is another surprising omission, with Sam Flanders named to make his AFL debut.

Josh Corbett and midfielder Brayden Fiorini also come into the team.

Dew said Fiorini, a regular last year who has only made three appearances in 2020, had earned his recall.

"Brayden's been patiently waiting, and has been an absolute professional in his team first attitude," he said.

Essendon have made one forced change from the team which fell to a four-point defeat to GWS last week with Jacob Townsend suffering a concussion against the Giants.

Bombers coach John Worsfold has also rested key defender Michael Hurley and young ruckman Sam Draper, with veteran big man Tom Bellchambers, defender Martin Gleeson and midfielder Dylan Clarke recalled.

"The Suns, a lot of their games have been very contested games, so that means the pressure's up for both teams," Worsfold said.

"We understand that's going to be the case and it's something that we want to pride ourselves on, being more consistent in the pressure we bring."

Latest articles

Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents test negative for COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has confirmed no other Maculata Place residents have tested positive for COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said they received the results for the remaining...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton residents call for online learner’s permit test

Two Shepparton residents have started a petition calling on the Victorian Government to move the learner’s permit test online amid worsening delays due to COVID-19. David and Kristen Doherty’s 16-year-old daughter Gabrielle wants to get her...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Sri Lankan community members roll up their sleeves to donate blood

Shepparton’s Sri Lankan association has encouraged its members to donate blood, with the hope of motivating others in the community to roll up their sleeves for the cause. Sri Lankan Association of Goulburn Valley members donated blood at the...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

Jack Riewoldt was one of three Richmond players fined for minor offences after the Tigers’ AFL defeat to Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire