AAP AFL

Dangerfield urges AFL players to behave

By AAP Newswire

Patrick Dangerfield - AAP

1 of 1

Patrick Dangerfield says AFL players need to remember they are role models for the wider community and "be better" following a series of groping incidents between players.

The AFL Players Association president - now in his 13th AFL season - cannot recall seeing any incidents similar to those recently brought to light with video footage from the Richmond and St Kilda change rooms.

But he believes it is incumbent on the entire playing group to make sure it is setting the right example, in particular for young fans.

"We've all got to be better," Dangerfield told SEN radio on Tuesday.

"We've all got to understand that, like it or not, as AFL players, we're role models in the community.

"However you think your own personal actions are, it's far more broad than that, so we've got to be really mindful of that.

"Richmond have acknowledged that and they're not alone with what's happened previously at football clubs at different stages.

"We've just got to be really cognisant of the fact that we are role models for the greater community and there's a standard that we need to uphold."

Richmond premiership players Nick Vlastuin and Jayden Short were caught on camera inappropriately touching teammate Mabior Chol, as was Dan Butler with St Kilda teammate Jade Gresham.

In response to those incidents, the AFL sought advice from Australia's sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins.

Leaders from all 18 clubs will this week be briefed on the league's expectations surrounding respect and appropriate conduct.

"It's an educational purpose for us now that everyone's acknowledged what's happened," Dangerfield said.

"Richmond certainly have confronted it and said that they'll learn from it and we've got to make sure that all the other clubs and players learn from it as well, and that it's not replicated."

Latest articles

World

Pompeo ‘troubled’ by HK tycoon arrest

The White House and US secretary of state have hit out the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, saying Beijing has “eviscerated” the cities’ freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern’s NZ election rival talking tough

Judith Collins has been likened to Darth Vader and resigned from John Key’s govenment. But might she upset Jacinda Ardern at next month’s NZ election?

AAP Newswire
World

HK tycoon’s paper defiant after arrest

Hong Kong readers have flocked to buy the Apple Daily tabloid, which has vowed to “fight on” following owner Jimmy Lai’s arrest.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Jack Riewoldt charged over AFL low blow

Jack Riewoldt was one of three Richmond players fined for minor offences after the Tigers’ AFL defeat to Port Adelaide.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Melbourne trounce hapless Adelaide in AFL

Melbourne defeated Adelaide by 51 points in Wednesday night’s AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Butler’s Saints pip Suns in AFL thriller

St Kilda prevailed with the aid of four Dan Butler goals in a thrilling four-point AFL win over Gold Coast on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire